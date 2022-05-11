Shives celebrate 50 years

Howard and Norma Shive are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They met at a dance at Panorama Bowling Alley and in Belleville. The couple was married April 29, 1972, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Howard was in the U.S. Air Force and stationed in Valdosta, Ga. The Shives moved to Waterloo in 1975. They have two children, Ellen Brandt and Aaron Shive, and three grandchildren, Emilia, Elizabeth and Ewan Brandt. Howard is retired from A.G. Edwards/Wells Fargo and Norma retired from her last job as a paraprofessional at Waterloo High School.