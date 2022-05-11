Mary L. Smugala | Obituary

Mary L. Smugala (nee Gill), 86, of Columbia,, born July 29, 1935 in Nashville, Ill., went home to Jesus May 9, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was retired from General American Life Insurance Company. She was a member of, and an Eucharistic Minister at, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia. She was also a member of the Columbia Senior Citizens; the 80’s Ladies Club; and the Friday Morning Breakfast and Friday Evening Card Clubs.

Surviving are her children, Karen (John Vitale) Smugala of Chesterfield, Mo., Thomas (Shari) Smugala and Julie (Peter) Ingold, both of Columbia; brothers Robert (Teresa) Gill of Ashley and William Gill of Pinckneyville; grandchildren, Ashley, Aynsley, Samantha, Nicole, Dallas, Anna, Jordan, Adam, Katie, Andrew,and Amy; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was also a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Smugala; parents Thomas and Helen (nee Kellerman) Gill; brother Raymond Gill; and sister Alice Ward.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 12 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral procession will leave at 9:45 a.m. May 13 from the funeral home to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, for a 10 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial with Father Nick Fleming officiating.

Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery, Columbia.

Memorials may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Activity and Education Center Fund or in the form of Masses.