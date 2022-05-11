Connie D. Abert | Obituary

Connie Doris Abert was born Dec. 18, 1952, in Red Bud. She lived with her family, first in Valmeyer, then Marion, St. Ann, Mo., and Pocahontas.

She graduated from Highland High School in 1971. Connie attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, receiving a Bachelor’s of Science in education in 1975. She continued her education at Texas Tech University receiving a Master’s of Science in education in 1976. She married James Abert on Dec. 26, 1976 at the United Church of Christ in Highland.

Connie and James made their first home in St. Louis County. In 1984 they moved to Decatur, and Connie worked for the Dove Women’s Shelter, starting her career in the field of social services. During this time, Connie and James had three children, Megan, Aaron and Morgan.

They moved to Waupaca, Wisc., where they lived from 1990 to 2015, before moving to their current home in St. Louis. In Waupaca, Connie worked as a tutor coordinator for the Waupaca School District, and then as the Youth Development Educator for the University of Wisconsin Extension. In her job, she developed and worked on many innovative programs for all the school districts in Waupaca County to teach youth and enhance learning opportunities.

Upon her retirement after 20 years of service from the University of Wisconsin Extension, she was awarded a certificate from the Waupaca County Board of Supervisors. This recognized her valuable service to the citizens of Waupaca stating that “She was an innovator of a variety of community youth initiatives and paved the way to help others find success.”

Connie will be remembered for her many contributions and community involvement, through the UW Extension Office. In honor and recognition of Connie’s involvement and contributions to the community, the Connie Abert Amphitheater in the Waupaca Eco-Park, is named in her honor. She was well known and loved in the Waupaca area for her tireless energy, positive outlook and joyful spirit.

Connie was recognized for her efforts in Environmental Education as well as successful youth programs in 4-H Youth Development. In 2007, she was honored with a UW-Colleges and UW-Extension Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Civic Engagement.

Connie led an active life; enjoying many outdoor activities including gardening, horseback riding, downhill skiing, boating, camping, fishing and hiking. In particular she loved to spend time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She cherished her time traveling to see family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jim Abert; children Megan (Chris) Keuss of St. Louis, Aaron (Becky) Abert of Spring Lake, Mich. and Morgan (Adam) Peters of St. Louis; grandchildren, Alex Keuss, Charlotte Keuss and Matthew Keuss, all of St. Louis; brother and sister-in-law, Craig and Jane Louer of Edwardsville; uncle Raymond Rippelmeyer and aunt Doris (Robert) Rippelmeyer, both of Waterloo; and numerous beloved nephews and cousins.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents Maggie and Herman Louer of Highland.

The family asks only for your remembrances and love of Connie.

Any contributions received will be donated to the James and Connie Abert Future Fund at the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region or charity of the donor’s choice.