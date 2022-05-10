Marylin E. Koberlein | Obituary

Marylin Elizabeth Koberlein, 84, died May 8, 2022.

Marylin was a dedicated employee of Boatmen’s Bank in St. Louis until her retirement. She will always be remembered for her gentle, humble and kind demeanor to all, even under the most trying of circumstances. Her deep generosity, quick wit, love of chocolate, beautiful flowers, and her many Kenny Chesney CDs will continue to bring smiles to our fondest memories of all the good times and conversations shared with her. She will be dearly missed. Our family expresses our deepest gratitude to the caring and dedicated staff of Delmar Garden South and her Mercy Hospice team.

Beloved sister of Donald F. (Mary Jane) Koberlein and the late Gerald Koberlein, Lela May Koberlein, Robert Koberlein, LuAnn (Koberlein) Phillips and brother-in-law Terry Phillips. Loving aunt of Jeffrey (Juliana) Phillips, Michael (Kathryn) Koberlein and Kevin (Shannon) Koberlein. Proud great-aunt of Benjamin, Jonathan, Henry, Alissa, James and Elliot. Dearest devoted friend of the late Elaine M. Purdue, numerous acquaintances and many neighbors.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. May 15 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, and 10-11 a.m. May 16 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. May 16 at the church.

Internment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Education and Activities Center Building; or American Cancer Society, Maryville.