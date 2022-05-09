LeRoy Davis | Obituary

LeRoy Davis, 87, of Columbia, died May 8, 2022, at de Greeff Hospice House, St. Louis. He was born Feb. 4, 1935, in Clayton, Mo., son of the late Charles, and Eula (nee James) Davis.

LeRoy was a plumber and pipefitter and proud member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 360, Collinsville, where he had served many years as vice president. He loved going fishing whenever he could, and yard work was his home hobby.

Surviving are sons Steven L. Davis of St. Louis and Jeff Davis of Columbia; loving companion Brenda Werner; grandchildren, Jared and Alexa Davis; great-grandchildren Isabelle Davis and Aaron Carr Jr.; sister Maretta Rehmer of Waterloo; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his brother Ernest Davis and sister Lucy Lee Davis.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. May 26 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, with a time of sharing and stories at 7 p.m.

Mr. Davis was cremated according to his wishes.

Interment of ashes will take place at a later date, at Zoar Cemetery, New Hanover.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice.