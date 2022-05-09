Christine Harper Gordon | Obituary

Christine Harper Gordon, of Wildwood, Mo., died peacefully at home May 4, 2022. Chris was born in St. Louis to Mary Jane (Kohaus) and Robert Harper, and was a former resident of Columbia.

She earned a PhD from St. Louis University and served as a therapist and counselor in several capacities, including at West County Psychological Associates and St. Joseph’s Academy.

Chris was the loving wife of Gary Gordon (former school administrator in Waterloo and Columbia); the proud mother of Jody (Gary) Wilmoth, Rob (Susan) Kunz, and Adam (Lauren) Wood; Gigi to grandchildren Allyson, Lauren, Emily, Ryan and Ethan; kid sister to David (Ginny) Harper, and Sue Neidenbach; and aunt to several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Lee Harper.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. May 21 at Washington University’s Catholic Student Center, 6352 Forsyth Boulevard.

Parking is available in the underground garage across the street at Forsyth Blvd. & Hoyt Dr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Catholic Student Center at washucsc.org.