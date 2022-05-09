Norma J. Butler | Obituary

Norma Jean Butler (nee Nilges), 90, of Waterloo, died May 7, 2022, in St. Louis. She was born April 9, 1932, in Osage City, Mo.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo.

She is survived by her children Richard (Kim) Butler, Mark (Kathy) Butler, Teresa (Rick) Schmidt, and Paul Butler; grandchildren Alex and Adam Schmidt, Carrie (Brian) McCormick, Sarah, James, Logan and Mariah Butler; great-grandchildren Cody and Mason McCormick; brother-in-law William (Pat) Butler; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Norma is preceded in death by her husband James E. Butler; parents Anton and Violet (nee Carver) Nilges; infant son Tommy Butler; daughter-in-law Sharon Butler; and sister Albertha (Howard) Carr.

Visitation is 8-9:30 a.m. May 10, 2022 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will celebrated at 10 May 10 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo with Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Tipton.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School – Waterloo.