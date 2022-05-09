Debra L. Garretson | Obituary

Debra Lynn Garretson (nee Goldman), 64, of Waterloo, died May 6, 2022, in Waterloo. She was born Feb. 14, 1958, in Seboygon, Wisc.

She previously worked at Signal Hill School, St. Libory School and Masonic Learning Center.

She is survived by her husband Richard “Dick” Garretson; children Sara (Neal) Tex and Kristi (Andrew) Johnson; grandchildren Dane and Quinn Johnson; sister Cheryl Wehrheim; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Debra is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Carole (nee Elliot) Jones and brother Randall Goldman.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. May 9 a.m. until time of service May 10 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. May 10 at the funeral home.

The family requests contributions be made to the Siteman Cancer Center, MSC 1247-414-2100, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105 or online at siteman.wustl.edu/tribute.

Please indicate the gift is in memory of Debra by writing a memo on your check.