Robert C. Schlemmer | Obituary

Robert Charles Schlemmer, 72, of Columbia, died May 14, 2022, at Jefferson Barracks Hospital, St. Louis. He was born Aug. 26, 1949, in Belleville,, son of the late Clyde Elmer, and Alice Alma (nee Stumpf) Schlemmer.

He was married to Nellie (nee DeMond) Schlemmer, who survives him. They were married Oct. 26, 1969, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Mr. Schlemmer was a retired inspector for Chrysler Corp. with some 32 years of service, Fenton, Mo. He was a member of the U.S. Army and veteran of the Vietnam War, and a life member of the Black Knights 3/5 Cavalry.

Also surviving are his daughter Anna (Michael) Stogsdill; sons Victor Schlemmer and Aaron (Heather) Schlemmer; grandchildren Jessica Stogsdill, Jonah Stogsdill, Jesse Aaron Oglesby, Logan Schlemmer and Blake Schlemmer; brothers William (Marie) Schlemmer and Raymond Schlemmer; sister Jeanette Ann Schlemmer; sister-in-law Debra Schlemmer; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers Theodore Schlemmer and Clyde Carl Schlemmer.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 19 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home, with Rev. Sheldon Culver officiating.

Interment will be in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.