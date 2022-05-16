David J. Bruss | Obituary

David “Dave” John Bruss, 72, of Hecker, born Jan. 24, 1950, in Belleville, died May 12, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.

Dave Bruss was many things in his life, an amazing cook, a master story embellisher and a landscape enthusiast, but above all he was a dad. Not only was he a father to 9 nine children, but also to the countless friends his children brought home daily. He could inject humor into any topic, a talent he shared with his wife and passed on to his children. Employed as a manager for over thirty years at Schnucks Markets and as a board executive with the UFCW, he always dreamed of opening his own restaurant. This dream was fulfilled shortly after his retirement. He became owner/operator of the popular Chickens Restaurant in St. Libory until 2010 when he decided to devote himself full-time to his beloved bride, Barb, nine children, and 17 grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife of 28 years, Barbara S. (nee Schulte) Bruss; children, Chris Bruss, Debbie (Don) Schachner, Mike (Amanda) Bruss, Sue (Randy Daming) Lanter, Laura (Heath) Wilson, Melissa (Orrie) Yaugo, Joe (Christy) Bruss, Nick (Brittan) Bruss and Tracie (Doug) Kloeppel; 17 grandchildren; and brother Bryan Bruss.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Wilma (nee Hart) Bruss and sister Sandra Daesch.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. May 17 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, and 10-11 a.m. May 18 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Hecker.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. May 18 at the church with Fr. Von Deeke officiating.

Burial will be at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery, Hecker, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for medical expenses at gofund.me/44eaf15fm.