Robert F. Walster | Obituary

Robert “Bob” Francis Walster, age 83, of Mount Vernon, Missouri, passed away at 10:58 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family after a short illness. Bob was born June 9, 1938, in Prairie du Rocher, Illinois, the son of Dennis and Clara (Menke) Walster.

Bob graduated from St. Peter and Paul Catholic High School in 1956. He served in the U.S. Navy Air for 8 years. He married JoAnn (Wienhoff) on July 26th, 1958, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, Illinois. He graduated from Wisconsin School of Banking where he spent 44 years in the banking industry. He was president of Thornton bank in Nevada, Missouri, and First National Bank (Mid-Missouri) in Mount Vernon, Missouri. Later he served as Mayor of Mount Vernon. Bob was always active in his communities and his Catholic faith was very important to him. He was an avid golfer and loved the game.

Bob is survived by his wife, of 63 years, JoAnn; one sister, Rita (Stan) Osterhage of Republic, Missouri; three children, Lisa (Steve) Higginbotham of Mount Vernon, Jeffry Walster of Rockaway Beach, Missouri, and Wendy (Jim) Schiltz of Lamar, Missouri; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis, and Clara; one sister, Mary Ann McConachie; two grandchildren, Tristan, and Kylee Schiltz and one great-grandchild, Adley Fitzsimmons.

A visitation under the direction of the Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Aurora, Missouri, with a funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, in Aurora.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church Stations of the Cross, Emergency Services for Children, or the Missouri Veterans Home in Mount Vernon in care of the funeral home.