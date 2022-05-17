Daryl K. Nobbe | Obituary

Daryl K. Nobbe, 66, of Waterloo, died May 12, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born Feb. 9, 1956, in Red Bud.

Daryl worked at the McCroskey Horse Farm with his brother David. He loved the outdoors and often went camping and horseback riding with his brother and friends in Tennessee. He was an avid, self taught mechanic and spent his life repairing automobiles.

He is survived by his brother David (Nancy) Nobbe; sister-in-law Carole Nobbe; nephews Nathan Nobbe, Nicholas Nobbe, Jesse Nobbe and Austin (Lindsi) Nobbe; great-niece Adelynn Marie Nobbe.

He is preceded in death by his parents Wilbert L. and Mildred E. (nee Liebheit) Nobbe; brother Dane R. Nobbe; and nephew Dane Nobbe Jr.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Lung Association.