Norma May | Obituary

Norma May (nee Frisch), 94, of Waterloo, died May 17, 2022, at her home in Waterloo. She was born Nov. 7, 1927, in Kirkwood, Mo.

Norma was married to the love of her life, Roy, on Oct. 7, 1947 – 74.5 years ago. They worked side by side as he established and developed his business. She was a faith-filled Catholic who lived her life with kindness and generosity. She loved her family, being a mom, and nurturing the next generations; she enjoyed anticipating and planning for holidays and family gatherings. She and Roy traveled to all seven continents, and while she was always up for a new adventure her favorite day of any trip was the day she returned home. Mom loved fresh flowers, gardening, reading, playing Scrabble, and being a hostess. She was an excellent baker — ‘famous’ for her brownies and apple pie. Norma was well-loved and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband Roy J. May; her children Susan (Randy) Rettberg, Jerry (Gina) May, Nancy (David) Nobbe, Barry May, Lissa (John) Mudrick, Laura (Kermit) Constantine and Danny May; grandchildren Kevin (Kelli) and David May; Nathan (Emily), Nicholas, and Jesse Nobbe; Matthew May; Travis (Kimmie), Ben, and Sam Constantine; Monica May and Mallory (Drew) Huebner; great-grandchildren Aiden and Mila May; Harper, Sutton and Wells Huebner; sister Rosemary Nagel; sister-in-law Marjorie May; many nieces and nephews; and special friends Eugene “Buddy” and Gloria Knoke.

She is preceded in death by daughter Molly (in infancy); parents Edward and Rosina (Fleck) Frisch; stepfather Theodore Parrott; sister Corinne (Ambrose) May; brother Edward (Helen) Frisch; father and mother-in-law Alfred “Barry” and Helen (Cody) May; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Margaret (Arthur) Kaffai, Alfred May, Ambrose (Corinne) May, Helen (Edward) Frisch, and Robert (Elizabeth) May; nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 20 and 8-9:30 a.m. May 21 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. May 21 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Masses at Ss. Peter & Paul; or Ss. Peter & Paul School.