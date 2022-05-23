Marilyn M. Luchtefeld | Obituary

Marilyn M. Luchtefeld (nee Rickert), 81, of Waterloo, died May 21, 2022, in Waterloo. She was born Oct. 5, 1940, in Belleville.

She enjoyed water coloring painting, cooking for her family, and sewing.

She is survived by her husband Lawrence Luchtefeld; children Scot (Stacy) Luchtefeld and Rebecca (Albert) Hassard; grandchildren Brittany (Ryan) Cannon, Anthony Luchtefeld, Michael Hassard, and Amanda Hassard; great grandchildren Henry Cannon; sister Kathy Fahey; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Frederick and Elenore (nee Sauer) Rickert and brother Fred Rickert Jr.

Private services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to VITAS Hospice.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home.