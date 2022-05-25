Loyd ‘Buck’ J. Roscow | Obituary

RemasterDirector_V0

Loyd “Buck” J. Roscow, 77, of Red Bud, died May 22, 2022, at Randolph County Care Center, Sparta.

He was born to the late Leo J. and Myrtle C. (nee Kennedy) Roscow on Oct. 12, 1944, in Elizabethtown, Ky.

Loyd worked for the Adorers of the Blood of Christ for 34 years. He started in the maintenance department at St Clement Hospital in Red Bud and then moved to the Ruma Convent where he became the director of physical property.

He was of the Catholic faith. Buck had been a member of American Legion Post 622 in Prairie du Rocher, VFW Post 6632 in Red Bud and the National Rifle Association. Loyd had been a member of the Red Bud Fire Department for 25 years, serving as chief for seven years and first assistant chief for seven years.

Buck showed Montadale sheep throughout the United States and Canada and also served on the national and state membership boards for Montadale sheep.

He was a ringman for Burmester Auction Service for 25 years and enjoyed antiques, flea markets and auctions.

He was an Air Force Vietnam veteran.

He is survived by his daughter Sarah (Alex) Trujillo of Red Bud, grandchildren Victoria Trujillo, Ashleigh Trujillo (fiance Kenneth Garlit), Antonio Trujillo and Jackson Trujillo.

He was also preceded in death by his daughters Lisa and Amy Jo Roscow, brother Faurest Roscow and his beloved dog Sandy.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. May 26 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Sr. Barbara Jean Franklin ASC officiating.

Memorials may be made to: the Red Bud Fire Department; Randolph County Care Center – Activity Fund; or family choice.