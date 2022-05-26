Harold E. ‘J.R.’ Wallace Jr. | Obituary

Harold E. “J.R.” Wallace Jr., 48, of Waterloo, died May 25, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born Nov. 20, 1973, in Nuremburg, Germany.

He was a member and Consistory President of St. John UCC – Valmeyer; Waterloo Optimist Club (Vice President); former Cub Scout Committee Chairperson; former Waterloo Sports Association coach and assistant coach; and he worked at Schneider’s Quality Meats.

He is survived by his wife DeAnn Wallace (nee Wunder); children Donovan Wallace and Julia Wallace; parents Harold E. and Judy K. (nee Schneider) Wallace; sister Jennifer (Gregory) Ray; paternal grandmother Virginia Werle; half brothers-in-law Bradley (Cathy) Wunder and John (Sheryl) Dodson; half sister-in-law Lisa Dearbaugh; nieces and nephews Alyse and Leigha Ray, Derek Dodson, Corey (Kelsey), Thomas and Dylan (Samantha) Dodson, Devin Dodson and bonus niece Kayla (Chad) Shelton; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

Harold is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Clayton and Ernestine Schneider; paternal grandfather William Satterfield; father-in-law and mother-in-law LaVern and Jackie Wunder; brother-in-law Dennis Dearbaugh; step-grandmothers Loretta Schneider and Floetta Satterfield; and step-grandfather Ben Werle.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 27 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the church with Pastor Steve Boorsma officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Siteman Cancer Center; Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; or Donor’s Choice.