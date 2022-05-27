David R. Whelan | Obituary

David R. Whelan, 63, of Waterloo, died May 26, 2022, in St. Louis. He was born Aug. 21, 1958, in Red Bud.

David is a member of Laborers Local 196.

He is survived by his wife Kristie Whelan (nee Just); children Nichole Whelan and Emily Whelan; stepchildren Jennifer (Dan) Hemmer, Ashley (Eric) Mitchell and Lyndsay (Logan) Roche; grandchildren Brady and Rosalie Heusohn, Hayley and Brady Hemmer, Zachary and Mason Mitchell, Colin Ezzel and Freya Roche; brothers and sisters Danny Whelan, Cheryl (Mike) Donjon, Randy (April) Whelan and Rhonda Whelan; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Robert G. and Laverne A. (nee Hoerr) Whelan and son Joseph Whelan.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 31 and 8 a.m. until time until time of service June 1 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jeff McCarn officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.