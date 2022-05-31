Betty J. Eckert | Obituary

Betty J. Eckert, 92, of Columbia, died May 29, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville. She was born Aug. 20, 1929, in Columbia, daughter of the late Jacob and Minnie (nee Kottkamp) Daab. She was married to George W. Eckert, who survives her. They were married Feb. 27, 1954, in Columbia.

Betty grew up in Columbia and graduated from Columbia High School. She worked at the First National Bank of Columbia for 47 years. Betty was one of the founding members of the Friends of the Library. She was a member of American Legion Post 581 Auxiliary, Columbia Gymnastic Association Auxiliary and was a member of the St. Paul United Church of Christ. Her greatest joy was raising her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her cat (Baby Cat) and was an avid card player with her friends for over 60 years and loved watching Cardinal ball games with George.

Also, surviving are her twin sons David Eckert of Columbia and Donald Eckert of Columbia; daughter Donna (Randy) Eckert of Millstadt; grandchildren, Allison (Cameron) Bence and Adam (Courtney Kennedy) Eckert; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Jaden Bence; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her brother Robert Daab and infant sister Elizabeth.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 4 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Funeral services will follow at the church, with Rev. Sheldon Culver officiating.

Interment will be in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Humane Society of Monroe County; or St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.