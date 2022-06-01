Dennis L. Voegele Sr. | Obituary

Dennis Louis Voegele Sr., 78, of Columbia, IL, died May 31, 2022, at his residence. He was born Jan. 1, 1944, in Belleville.

Dennis grew up in East St. Louis and Fairview Heights. He attended St. Patrick Grade School and Assumption High School. He retired from Union Electric in Venice, was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia and Knights of Columbus Council 6165, Columbia. He also was a PSR teacher and coach at Immaculate Conception Grade School.

Surviving are his wife, Gloria “Jane” Voegele of Columbia (married June 2, 1965 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, Fairview Heights); children Pamela Jane Voegele, Denise Marie Voegele, Mary Pat (Joseph) Krump, Dennis Louis (Michael Colona) Voegele, Jr., Leah Lynn (Dean Bantz) Bantz and Matthew Cornelius (Kiley) Voegele; brother Dan Voegele; sisters Margie Berry and Mary Hazen; grandchildren Lindsay, Natalie, Kayla, Ashley, Christian, Jordan, Nathan, AJ, Ben, Alex, Caleb, Logan, Tori, Michael, Dominic, Mason and Xavier; 16 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James (Mary) Bradley; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius and Florence (nee Kehrer) Voegele; brother, Donald Voegele; and infant sister Barbara.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. June 5 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, and 9-10 a.m. June 6 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will follow visitation at 10 a.m. at church, with Fr. Nick Flemming officiating.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: The Eugene Schorb – Immaculate Conception School Education Fund; or Vitas Hospice Care, Fairview Heights.