John J. Kessler | Obituary

John J. “KC9JLI” Kessler, 79, of Waterloo, died June 2, 2022, in St. Louis. He was born Sept. 3, 1942, in St. Louis.

John was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, a United States Air Force veteran, longtime member of National Speleological Society, Meramec Valley Grotto, a certified member of the National Association for Amateur Radio and a member of Ancient Modulators Amateur Radio Club (KC9JLI).

John found happiness with family and all those he encountered in his clubs, neighbors, and community. John was not only intelligent but could fix about anything he put his mind to. John was committed with 42 years as an electrical engineer and committed to his faith.

John nurtured his spirituality throughout his lifetime. John found pleasure in caving, ham radio and riding his electric bike. John was very detailed focused but at the same jolly and joyful. John will be most remembered by his warm smile and generosity of himself.

He is survived by his wife Judith Ann Kessler (nee May); children Tina (Michael) Ford and Cathy Kessler; grandchildren Brenden J. Kessler, Justin A. Kessler and Brielle F. Kessler, Allison (Dustin) Ervin and Emmi Lou Ford; brother-in-law Wayne Sweet; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his son Thomas R. Kessler; parents Arthur and Constance (nee Koenigsmark) Kessler; sister Virginia Sweet; and aunt Carmelita Koenigsmark.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. June 6 and 8-9:30 a.m. June 7 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. June 7, 2022 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.