Barbara A. Rayot | Obituary

Barbara R. Rayot, nee Thompson, 80, of Waterloo, died June 5, 2022, in St. Louis. She was born Sept. 15, 1941, in St. Louis.

She was a member of Hope Christian Church, the Red Hat Society, former owner of Barb’s Fashions & Bridal and a former member of Waterloo Merchants Association.

She is survived by husband Dr. Charles Rayot; children Dr. Cheryl (Dr. Jamil Tannous) Rayot-Tannous and Charles (Marcia) Rayot; grandchildren Christine Tannous, Ronda (Daniel) Bemenderfer, Elias Tannous, Anthony Tannous and Noah Rayot; half-sister Kathy (Ben Amido) Welch; brother-in-law Dr. Robert Rayot; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rayot was preceded in death by her mother Evelyn (nee Porzel) Haugen; stepfathers Charles Walker and Raymond Haugen; father Melvin Thompson; brother Charles Forrest Walker and stepsister Phyllis Baller.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. June 8 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9 a.m. until time of service June 9 at Hope Christian Church, Columbia.

Funeral services take place 10 a.m. June 9 at Hope Christian Church, Pastor Shane Adkisson officiating.

Burial will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Hope Christian Church.