Richard Bangle | Obituary

Richard D. Bangle, 63, of Waterloo, died June 7, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born May 4, 1959, in Red Bud.

He is survived by wife Susan Bangle (nee Stockel); daughter Michelle (Chris) Mace; grandchildren Paige Bangle, Quentin Bangle, Milla Mace and Collin Mace; half-sister Sandra Seibert; sister Fabion Bangle; father-in-law Clarence Stockel; sisters-in-law Sally (James) Purl and Sonja Stockel, plus aunts, uncles and nieces.

Rick is preceded in death by parents Richard S. and Thelma (nee Harris) Bangle; son Aaron Bangle; granddaughter Alexandra Elizabeth and mother-in-law Mabel Stockel.

He was a former member of Plumbers & Gasfitters Local 360.

Private family services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Donor’s Choice

Quernheim Funeral Home handled arrangements.

