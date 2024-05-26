Shirley M. Gregoire | Obituary

Republic-Times- May 26, 2024

Shirley M. Gregoire (nee Schuchardt), 85, of Waterloo, died May 25, 2024, in Waterloo. She was born Dec. 28, 1938, in East St. Louis.

She is survived by her husband Robert Gregoire; children Mark (Kelly) Gregoire, Jeffrey Gregoire and Denise Gregoire; grandchildren Michael, Matthew (Missy) Gregoire, Julia (Nick) Ross, Jodie (Dustin) Politsch, Jacqueline Gregoire and Anthony Privitor (Margarita Podledneva); great-grandchildren Nevaeh Greer, Isabella Gregoire, Ayla Gregoire, Jayden Smith and Jacob Inselmann; nieces; nephews, and cousins.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Tobias and Wilhelmina (nee Gummersheimer) Schuchardt, brother Melvin Schuchardt and sisters Bernice Weigand and Irene Rahn.

No services will be held

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: donor’s choice; or any American Indian foundation.

