Kenneth H. Stemler | Obituary

Kenneth Herman Stemler, 71, of Apex, N.C., formerly of Maroa, died May 21, 2024 at Transitions LifeCare facility, Raleigh, N.C., with his loved ones by his bedside. His daughters, son-in-law and granddaughters are deeply saddened by his death.

Ken, the youngest of three children, was born July 20, 1952 in Red Bud to the late Walter Stemler and Dorothy (Schroeder) Stemler.

After graduating from Valmeyer High School in 1970, he attended and graduated from the University of Illinois with his B.S. in dairy science. It was during his college days that he met his wife, Luann (nee Wikoff) Stemler. Ken and Luann married on Dec. 7, 1974, in Maroa.

While Ken had always grown up milking cows and living on the dairy farm in Valmeyer, the two ultimately decided to make Maroa their home where they raised their two daughters Colleen and Nicole. In the beginning, Ken farmed with his father-in-law Bill Wikoff, but eventually took over the farm himself. Ken had a love for farming and never allowed his Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia to hold him back from doing what he loved until he retired in 2008.

It was in 2009 when Ken and Luann moved to Apex, N.C. to be closer to their grandchildren. During retirement, Ken enjoyed watching sports, helping his wife quilt and attending Merritt’s Chapel Church in Chapel Hill, N.C. His belief and faith in God’s love is what sustained him during Luann’s battle with cancer and eventual death. His faith continued to be a key part in his own life and medical journey especially when diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer of last year.

Ken found tremendous joy in spending time with his family whether it was going on trips, watching his girls and granddaughters play sports or even just going out to eat to find the best steak and dessert. Family has always been his top priority and he was always their biggest supporter.

A special thanks to Paula Nunley who openly embraced Ken and brought so much joy to his life these last nine years.

He is also survived by his daughters Colleen Stemler of Cary, N.C., and Nikki O’Connell and her husband Brian, also of Cary, and two grandchildren Alexis, 17, and Kallie, 15, O’Connell.

As mentioned, Ken is the youngest of three children. He leaves behind both siblings, their spouses, five nieces and nephews, and five great nieces and nephews. His siblings include sister Patricia (Walter Jr.) Wetzel of Waterloo, IL and sister, Bettylou (Robert) McNiel of Waterloo.

A special thanks to Sunrise of Cary for their amazing community and Transitions LifeCare who played a pivotal role in his last year.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. May 29 at Merritt’s Chapel Church, Chapel Hill, N.C.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Illinois at Greg and Lori Wentworth’s home 1-3 p.m. June 1, and immediately following Ken will ride in the combine one more time while his girls spread his ashes to be reunited with Luann on their farm in Maroa.

Per Ken’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ken’s name to Merritt’s Chapel Church.

Condolences can be shared online at apexfuneral.net