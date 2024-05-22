Ann M. McCreary | Obituary

Republic-Times- May 22, 2024

Ann Marie McCreary (nee Reinhold), 68, of Waterloo, died May 22, 2024, in St. Louis. She was born Feb. 22, 1956, in Red Bud.

She is survived by her husband Kirby McCreary; daughter Lisa Roseman (Anthony Morris); grandchildren Zachary, Andrew, Megan and Joshua Roseman and Sophia Morris; brothers and sister Mike (Sandy) Reinhold, Dennis (Tina) Reinhold, Tom (Diana) Reinhold and Donna (Shahid) Bari; sister-in-law Cindy Moeller; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents Robert R. and Bernice M. (nee Fahey) Reinhold; brother-in-law Henry McCreary; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Ewel and Virginia McCreary.

Visitation is 9 a.m. until time of service May 25 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at noon with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Cardinal Glennon Hospital.

