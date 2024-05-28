James Engbring | Obituary

James Engbring, 58, died unexpectedly on May 9, 2024, in Phoenix, Ariz., where he has resided for the last 36 years.

The son of Jerome and Lucy (nee Martino) Engbring, Jim was born on Sept. 11, 1965, at Great Lakes Navy Hospital. He grew up in Old Valmeyer, graduated from Valmeyer High School in 1983, and went on to get his bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 1987.

While in college, Jim spent his summers in Phoenix visiting his sister Mary, who worked there. He decided to make Phoenix his permanent home. Jim loved the Southwest and took advantage of all the things Phoenix and the surrounding area offered — exploring the desert, photographing giant saguaro cacti, camping in Prescott and Flagstaff, checking out the annual spring wildflowers in the mountains, visiting Mexico, going to Diamondbacks baseball games and attending numerous concerts, arts and crafts fairs and food festivals throughout the city.

He was a great tour guide for the many families and friends who visited him over the years. Jim worked various administrative jobs in the healthcare industry, as well as for the State of Arizona.

Jim is survived by his mother Lucy Engbring of Valmeyer; siblings John (Teri) Engbring of Corvallis, Ore., Tim Engbring of Valmeyer, Jeff (Rita) Engbring of Cobden, Paul (Grace) Engbring of Telluride, Colo.; Miguel Engbring of Maeystown; Mary (Jim) Estep of Sacramento, Calif., Tom (Katherine) Engbring of Camden, N.C., Susan Engbring of Alto Pass and Charlie (Laurie) Engbring of Cary, N.C.; along with numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and in-laws.

Jim was preceded in death by his father Jerome Engbring; his eldest brother Peter Engbring; his niece Sara Engbring Edwards; and in an odd twist of fate, his best friend and partner of 34 years, Michael Camp, who died the same day as Jim, also in Phoenix.

A private family service was held.

If desired, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.