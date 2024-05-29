Ruby L. Vanover | Obituary

Republic-Times- May 29, 2024

Ruby L. Vanover (nee Taylor), 92, of Waterloo, died May 27, 2024, in St. Louis. She was born June 24, 1931, in Makanda Township.

Ruby was proudly patriotic and was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary, a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary as well as a former past president, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Whiteside Chapter in Waterloo.

She loved Cardinals baseball and was a dedicated fan.  Ruby fiercely loved her husband and they enjoyed traveling extensively.  She was very proud of her family.

She is survived by her two sons, Wendell (Angela) Vanover of Waterloo, IL, and Lawrence (Betsy) Vanover Jr. of Murfreesboro, TN; three granddaughters, Carissa (Brett) Branson of Waterloo, IL, Lori (James) Herron of Brownburg, IN, and Heather (Steven) Hickman of Rome, GA; four step-grandchildren Bill (Jennifer) Thomas of Florida,  Scott (Kasumy) Thomas of Japan, Melissa Hardin, and Brad Hardin; 5 great grandchildren; and a sisters-in-law Hattie Vanover and Jane Vanover.

Ruby is preceded in death by her husband Larence Roy Vanover; parents Morah T. & Martha O. (nee Smith) Taylor.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. May 30 at Walker Hill Cemetery in Grand Tower with Paul Hicks officiating.

Interment will follow at the cemetery.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Shriners Hospital.

Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

