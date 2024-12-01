Shirley L. Muskopf | Obituary

Shirley L. Muskopf (nee Gerber), 75, of Fults, died Nov. 28, 2024, in Columbia. She was born July 19, 1949, in Red Bud.

Shirley was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wartburg.

She is survived by her sons Loren (Kiva) Muskopf and Aaron (Kari) Muskopf; grandchildren Davalee Lake, Robert Dawson Lake, Paige Muskopf and Zachary Muskopf; sister Jane Rohlfing; special friends Dan Kelley and Megan Kelley; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband David Muskopf and parents Charles R. and Letha H. (nee Johanning) Gerber.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Dec. 1 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9-10 a.m. Dec. 2 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church – Wartburg in Wartburg.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Dan Ostlund officiating

Interment will immediately follow at Waterloo City Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Holy Cross Lutheran Church – Wartburg; or donor’s choice.