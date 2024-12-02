Adele P. Goessling | Obituary

Adele Patricia Goessling (nee Kunkel), 94, of Waterloo, died peacefully at home Dec. 1, 2024, in Waterloo. She was born Jan. 5, 1930, in Tipton.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Waterloo.

She is survived by her husband Sylvester A. Goessling; children Joan (Mark) Eilers, Nancy Goessling, Carol (Frank) Hall, Janet (Buz) Eddy, Peggy Perez, Bruce (Colleen) Goessling, Warren (Natasa) Goessling, Anita (Dan) Dietrich, and Ross (Jennifer) Goessling; grandchildren Blake (Amanda) Eilers, Grant (Melanie) Eilers, Joshua (Lilly) Goessling, Danika (Duane) Schoenfeld, Rachel (Ken) Hall, Natalie (Oday) Hall, Eric (Rachael) Eddy, Celia (Kyle) Mahoney, Joseph Perez, Matthew (Kailynne) Goessling, Kristen (Raymond) Goessling, Jacob (Kira) Goessling, Cameron (Haileigh) Goessling, Collin Dietrich, Walker (Marisa) Dietrich, Reese (Hannah) Dietrich, Nina (Joshua) Dietrich, Megan (Patrick) Goessling, Luke (Kaitlyn) Goessling, Riley (Sonia) Goessling; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph F. and Rose (nee Kelley) Kunkel; siblings Bernadette Kunkel, Mary (George) Siegfried, Walter (Virginia) Kunkel, Robert (Alberta) Kunkel, Miriam (Cletus) Jung, and Madonna (Vernon) Degener; and grandchildren Abbee Goessling and Adam Goessling.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 5 and 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 6 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Dec. 6 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.