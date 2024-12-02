Margaret A. Mosbacher | Obituary

Margaret A. (nee Tucker) Mosbacher, 82, formerly of Waterloo, died Dec. 2, 2024, in Kansas City.

Margaret was born May 6, 1942, in St. Louis to the late Joseph Lucien and Marie Katherine (nee Walterscheid) Tucker.

She married Paul Edward Mosbacher on Nov. 13, 1966, in Waterloo.

Margaret graduated from SIU Edwardsville and SIU Carbondale, earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree in teaching.

She retired in 2004 from the North Kansas School District.

Margaret is survived by her son Mark Mosbacher; daughter Sara Cleveland; sister Mary Ann Limestall; brothers Joseph Tucker and James Tucker; and grandson Roman Todd Mosbacher.

No services are planned at this time.