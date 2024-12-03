Maryann Chilovich | Obituary

Maryann Chilovich, 88, died Nov. 27, 2024 at BRIA of Columbia Nursing Home with her family by her side.

Maryann was born on June 30, 1936, in White City, to John and Anna (nee Stiscak) Schwab. She attended Mt. Olive schools.

Maryann married John Chilovich in Mt. Olive on Oct. 26, 1957. He preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 1983.

Maryann was first employed as an administrative assistant with Falstaff. She also worked as a loan officer at Monroe National Bank, and her last position was with the City of Columbia in the City Clerks Office from 1989 until retiring at the age of 72.

Maryann was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Columbia and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Maryann was an avid reader. She enjoyed spending time sitting on her patio porch swing listening to her wind chimes while enjoying her many flowers. With great passion and care, Maryann loved all of her pets. She was a most generous and giving woman of great strength and convictions as well as a devoted mom and grandma. Her passing leaves a great hole in the lives of all who knew her.

Maryann is survived by her daughter Anna-Marie (Doug) Barker, grandson, the light of her life, Michael (Breana) Barker, and brother Frank (Sharon) Schwab as well as many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

A service will take place at 11 a.m. Dec. 6 at Becker and Son Funeral Home in Mt. Olive with Father Thomas Hagstrom officiating.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Mt. Olive.

Memorials are suggested to: Helping Strays of Monroe County; or Hospice of Southern Illinois.