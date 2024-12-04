Gary Couch | Obituary

Gary Couch, 89, of Pacific, Mo., formerly of Millstadt, born June 3, 1935, in Sikeston, Mo., died Dec. 2, 2024, at his home.

Gary was a twin. He and his brother Larry were both plumbers. They worked together for a number of years. They both spend a lot of time together on the family farm.

Surviving are his children Tammie (David) Miller of Eureka, Mo., Gary Steven (Loie) Couch of St. Louis and Geoffrey (Araceli) Couch of Ellisville, Mo.;, stepchildren John Casey of East Carondelet, and Troy (Amy) Ingram of Fults; grandchildren Tyler and Travis Ingram, John, Ron and Jessica Casey, Chris Casey, Maggie Miller, Evan Miller and Steven (Rachael) Couch; great-grandchildren Ruby, Veda, Corey Casey, Blazelee Casey, Vera, Tru, Scarlett Couch and Norah Couch; brother Larry (Charlotte) Couch; and nephews Pat (Joyce) and Robert (Terry).

Gary was preceded in death by his wife Rita Jo Couch and parents Orville and Beulah (nee Price).

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Belleville.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home.

Memorial donations maybe made to the National Kidney Foundation.