Alice Schultz | Obituary

Alice Schultz (nee Lanius), 96, of Waterloo, died Nov. 29, 2024, in Waterloo. She was born Feb. 28, 1928, in Paris, Tenn.

Beloved mother, grandmother, and sister. She is survived by her children Jerry (Dorothy) George and Ruthie Maute; daughter-in-law Andrea George; grandchildren Randy (Mari) George, Brent (Natalie) George, Shannon (Sean) Barnes, Kelly George, Travis George, Christian (Kristy) Maute, and Tommy (Jessi) Maute; great grandchildren Brendan (Samantha) Ramirez, Luke Morris, Lily Morris, Jacob, Sophia, and Liana George, Cole, Chet, Jillian and Benjamin Maute; great great granddaughter Reilly Ramirez; sister Ruth Buntin; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her first husband Clarence George; second husband Matt Schultz; son Thomas George; great granddaughter Bailey George; parents Travis and Elizabeth (nee Brookshire) Lanius; sister Mary (Chuck) James; brother Jerry (Olive) Lanius; and son-in-law John Maute.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of those at Oak Hill Nursing Home and to her church family at Life Christian Church in Fenton, Mo. and Columbia.

No services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Crisis Aid International at crisisaid.org.

Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.