Ronald L. Kelley | Obituary

Ronald L. Kelley, 76 of Hecker, died Dec. 6, 2024, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born to the late William R. and Rita M. (nee Wittenauer) Kelley on March 31, 1948, in Red Bud.

Ron married Mary Embrich on April 16, 1971, at St. Augustine of Canterbury in Hecker; she survives.

Ron earned a certificate in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois, Urbana. He then worked on the Columbia Hill project with IDOT before starting at Quality Stone Quarry Company. Later, he earned his Associate of Science degree in drafting and worked in that field for the National Mine Service.

Ron was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury in Hecker. He was an avid sportsman over the years, even with his disabilities. He loved to camp, explore the outdoors, play pinochle and euchre and read or watch Westerns.

He is survived by his wife Mary Kelley; children Cynthia (James) Notter, Cathleen (Don) Dehne and

Michael Kelley (Carrie Speiser); grandchildren Ashley Notter, Matthew Notter, Caitlin Dehne, Meagan Dehne, Michael Kelley Jr, Alaina Kelley, Lucas Kelley and Logan Kelley; step-granddaughter Amelia Bronson; siblings Don (Brenda) Kelley, Marylou (Don) Polacek, Alice (Dennis) Murray, Mel Embrich and Evelyn (Mark) Marquardt; brothers and sisters-in-law Jim Embrich, Ken (Martha) Embrich, Bro. Daniel Embrich, Mel Embrich, and Rita (Bryan) Herbert; uncles and aunt Walter & Millie Wittenauer and Jim Devine; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Adam and Emily (nee Chagala) Embrich; sister-in-law Sr. Annette Embrich; and nephew Jason Kelley.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 9 and ]9-10 a.m. Dec. 10. at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at the funeral home with Fr. John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment will be at St. Augustine of Canterbury Cemetery in Hecker.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made in Ron’s memory to: Sesser-Valier Outdoorsmen Club (host to Rend Lake Handicap Hunt); Hecker Sportsman Club; or American Cancer Society.