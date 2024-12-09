Kathryn N. Gale | Obituary

Republic-Times- December 9, 2024
Kathryn N. Gale (nee Whitehouse), 80, of Waterloo, died Dec. 9, 2024, in Waterloo. She was born July 16, 1944, in St. Louis.

She is survived by her husband Charles C. Gale; children Regina (Curt) Guebert, Jennifer Freese and Stephanie (Matthew) Gardner; grandchildren Nicholas Guebert, Caleb Guebert, Dylan (Kristina) Wappel, Courtney Konarcik, Eli Gardner and Ethan Gardner; great-grandchild Mia Wappel; sister-in-law Linda Gale, Rosalie Dollar and Edith Sahlin; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents James T. and Della (nee Story) Whitehouse, sisters and brothers.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.

