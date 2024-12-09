Rebecca S. Sippel | Obituary

Rebecca Susan Sippel, 50, died Dec. 4, 2024, in St. Louis, surrounded by her family. She was born April 15, 1974, in Hermann, Mo.

Rebecca worked as a CNA for over 20 years. She established great relationships with all of her patients and enjoyed spending time with them. She adored spending time with her family and cooking delicious meals.

Rebecca’s generosity spread even after death with the donation of her corneas to those in need.

She is survived by her mother Dorothy Sippel (nee Kempen); children John (Lauren) Wuertz, Payton (Nik) Freehill, Harryson Walster and Sylvia Sippel; grandchildren Isaac Freehill, Walter Wuertz and Evelyn Wuertz; siblings Paula (Scott) Noll, Timothy (Jessica) Sippel and Adina Sippel; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her father Richard Sippel and brother Scott Sippel.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at St. Mary’s Parish Center in Valmeyer to allow those who knew and loved her to come together in remembrance.