Donald P. Steele | Obituary

Donald Paul Steele, 93 of Columbia, died Dec. 4, 2024, at Bria of Columbia in Columbia. He was born Jan. 17, 1931, in East St. Louis.

Donald was a self employed demolition contractor, retiring in 1989. He worked for union Electric from 1953-1963. Donald was a member of the Columbia American Legion Post 581, Millstadt VFW Post 7981, Columbia Jaycees and Columbia Turners. Donald served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1948-1952 and retired as a Master Sergeant from the Air Force Reserves in 1990. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, horses and listening to music and dancing every weekend.

Surviving are his son Craig Paul (Tonya) Steele of Columbia; daughters Terri Lea Hargis of Collinsville and Jan Marie Toon of Columbia; grandchildren, Kyle P. (Jen) Steele, Cole A. Hargis, Jill A. (Don) Helfrich, Jenna M. Dunn and Jamie M. Canman; great-grandchildren Ryan Brown, Skylar Dunn, Brecken Helfrich, Zoey Canman and Jaxson Steele; step-great grandchildren Olivia Helfrich, Kayla Helfrich and Evan Helfrich; sisters Norma Stanek and Virginia Reinacher; sister-in-law Merle Wischmeier; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Arlou M. (nee Wischmeier) Steele, whom he married on Sept. 11, 1954, and who died on Dec. 10, 2009; parents Paul and Eva (nee Green) Steele; son-in-law Gary Toon; brother Daniel (Myrna) Steele; sisters Pauline (Joe) Gamboa and Ruth Ann Matheny; brothers -in-law James Stanek and Donald Reinacher; and his special friend Judy Jollenbeck.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 12 at Leesman Funeral home in Columbia.

A memorial service will follow at the funeral home.

Interment with military honors will be in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Susan G. Koman for the Cure, St. Louis.