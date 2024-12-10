Ramona Petri | Obituary

Ramona Petri, 65, of White Hall, died on Dec. 7, 2024, in Springfield. She was born on July 19, 1959, to Ralph and Maggie (Lane) Rogers.

Ramona grew up in Collinsville as the fourth of five children. In 1991, she moved to Valmeyer, where she raised her two sons and worked at MAR Graphics until she left due to her health in 2011. In 2014, she returned to Collinsville, where she joyfully reconnected with many old friends. She moved to White Hall in 2020 to be closer to her grandchildren, remaining there for the rest of her life.

Ramona had a lifelong passion for crafting, a pursuit that brought her immense joy, especially in her later years. Creative and resourceful, she transformed everyday items into beautiful designs, which she loved sharing with her family and friends.

All who knew her know her sense of humor was unique and charismatic. She exuded warmth and kindness to all she met, and she did so in the face of many challenges in her life. She was resilient and tough. These traits and, above all, her spunk will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her sons Ben (Blayre) Petri and Alex Petri; grandchildren, Harrison, Jameson and Sadie; siblings Kathy Lee and Mike (Vicky) Rogers; former spouse Allan Petri; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Jerry, Linda, and Tim.

The family will hold a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at Hurricane’s in Collinsville. All who knew her are welcome to attend.

A private funeral service will take place earlier that morning at 10 a.m. For details, please contact her sons Alex or Ben directly.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made by participating in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Toy Drive in Jacksonville, where toys may be purchased for children in need in the Jacksonville area by following this link.