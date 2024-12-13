Ruth A. Cieslinski | Obituary

Ruth Ann Cieslinski, 81, of Columbia, died Dec. 11, 2024, at Woodland Manor Care Center, Arnold, Mo. She was born April 26, 1943, in St. Louis.

Ruth Ann was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She especially enjoyed the many times that she went camping with her family. She also loved to bowl and enjoyed playing bingo.

Surviving are her daughter Cheryl Cieslinski of St. Louis; daughter Becky Cieslinski Renth (Douglas) of Columbia; son Daniel (Heather) Cieslinski Jr. of Denver, N.C.; daughter, Susan (Thomas) Haggerty of Waterloo; granddaughter Brianna M. (Mathew) Knight; great-grandsons Easton, Lawson and Dalton Knight; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Cieslinski; grandson Travis Self; grandson-in-law Mathew N. Knight; parents William F. and Edith V. (nee McAllister), Ehlert; and sister Billie Jean Bye.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 18 and 9-10 a.m. Dec. 19 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.

A funeral service will follow visitation Dec. 19 at the funeral home with Jason Stapleton officiating.

A graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 19, 2024 at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Radom.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Knights Sons’ Savings Account, Fredonia Valley Bank, P. O. Box 625, Eddyville, KY 42038 for her great grandsons’ education.