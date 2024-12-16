Donald R. Kearns | Obituary

Donald Robert Kearns, affectionately known as “Smiley,” 92, of St. Louis, born Nov. 1, 1932, in East St. Louis, died Dec. 12, 2024, at Friendship Village, Sunset Hills, Mo.

Donald’s family was of utmost importance to him, and he enthusiastically blessed their lives by displaying a silly sense of humor, a strong work ethic, and a kind heart.

He loved boating, snow skiing, and working with stained glass, for which he won several ribbons and awards. He was an avid gardener, especially with cactus, and he was an all-around tinkerer who enjoyed working on anything mechanical, including several inventions of his own design.

Donald was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in East St. Louis. In 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served overseas in Europe as an Airmen First Class in the 11th Radio Relay Squadron, where he helped maintain radio towers and equipment throughout Germany, Luxembourg, and France.

In 1956, he returned to civilian life in East St. Louis, Illinois, where he found work at Emerson, Monsanto, Edwin Cooper, and eventually the Ethyl corporation, where he worked as a supervisor in their engine lab until retiring in 1995.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years Dorothy Kearns; children, Kathleen Ann Kearns, David Alan Kearns and John Donald Kearns; sister, Mary Ann Mackin; grandchildren, Amanda (Zach) Turner, Michael Bell (Fiancee Becky Brooks), Jessica Kearns (Fiance Rob Morrow), Adam Kearns; and his great-grandson, Declan Turner.

Donald was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas M. Kearns, Jr. and James P. Kearns and his parents, Thomas and Florence, nee Reagan, Kearns, Sr.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 17 at John L. Ziegenhein Funeral Home – South County, St. Louis.

A funeral will be held at 10: 30 a.m. Dec. 18 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to: the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation; and the Friendship Village STL Friendship Foundation.