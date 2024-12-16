Bernadette A. Wild | Obituary

Republic-Times- December 16, 2024

Bernadette A. “Betty” Wild, (nee Van Eeckhoute), 85, of Waterloo, died Dec. 15, 2024, in Waterloo. She was born June 3, 1939, in St. Louis, Mo.

Betty was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo and former member of Monroe County Home Extension and Waterloo Quadrille.

She is survived by her children Deborah (Paul) Crook and Janet Wild Garza; grandchildren Andrea (Casey) Blanchard, Matthew Crook and Grant Garza; great-grandchildren Wesley, Greycen and Macklynn Blanchard; sisters-in-law Marilyn Van Eeckhoute and Betty Wild; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth A. Wild; parents David and Elma (nee Doll) Van Eeckhoute; brothers Francis, Cletus and Robert Van Eeckhoute; and sisters Joann Byrd and Mary Ahne.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m.  Dec. 16 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo with Pastor David Nottrott officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.

