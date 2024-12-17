Amanda M. Ebeler | Obituary

Amanda M. “Mandy” Ebeler, 38, of Waterloo, died Dec. 17, 2024, in Waterloo. She was born Nov. 5, 1986, in Belleville.

Mandy loved being with family and friends and her fur buddy, Skeet, and volleyball.

She is survived by her parents Bill and Jeanne Ebeler; brothers Ryan (Theresa) Ebeler and Jeff (Megan) Ebeler; nephews and nieces Wyatt, Samantha, Violet and Annie Ebeler; special friend Curtis Roever; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Edward and Viola Frank and Arthur and LaVerna Ebeler.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Dec. 22 and 10-11 a.m. Dec. 23 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation Dec. 23 at the funeral home with Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.