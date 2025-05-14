Marlene A. Goessling | Obituary

Marlene Ann Goessling (nee Hugyez), 78, of Waterloo, died May 14, 2025, in St. Louis. She was born Oct. 7, 1946, in St. Louis.

Marlene is a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo.

She is survived by her children Wendy (David) Deterding, Todd Goessling and Kelly Yochum; grandchildren Jacki (Kerry) Nott, Casey (and Jefferson Lara), Joe, Mark Jr., Mackenzie, Corey, Connor and Caleb; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Eugene Goessling; parents Henry and Helen (nee Wilsmon) Hugyez; son Corey James Goessling; grandchildren Adriana Yochum and Benjamin Lampitt; brother Henry “Sonny” Hugyez; sister Sharon Weber; and niece Laura Lange.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 16 and 8-9:30 a.m. May, 17 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. May 17 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, with Father Linus Umoren officiating

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.