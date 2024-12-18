Mary F. Reichert | Obituary

Mary F. Reichert, 91, of Columbia, died Dec. 14, 2024, at her residence in Columbia. She was born Sept. 20, 1933, in St. Louis.

Mary grew up in Paderborn, and attended St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Paderborn. Early in her life Mary worked at the Millstadt Gossard-Artemis Rayon Factory in Millstadt and later for Todd Hall Retreat Center in Columbia. Mary was a hard worker and she devoted her life to taking care of her family, being a farmers wife, working in the garden, cooking and canning. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia, Il. She enjoyed crochet and knitting at the Senior Center in Belleville, IL.

Surviving are her children John Reichert, Rita Reichert, James (Ruthann) Reichert and Rosanne Reichert; grandchildren John “Johnny” Reichert, Robert “Bobby” Reichert, Madeline Reichert, Abigail Reichert, Evan Reichert, Anthony Hill and Adelle Hill; great-granddaughter Melissa Reichert; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Robert A. Reichert, whom she married on Oct. 17, 1957, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Paderborn, and who passed away on March 29, 2024; her parents William and Hildegard (nee Buss) Corner; and her sister, Dorothy Wachtel (nee Corner).

Visitation is 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 20 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Dec. 21 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia with Fr. Steve Thoma, C.R. officiating.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

The family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia; Michael’s Catholic Church, Paderborn; or Carmelite Nuns, Terre Haute, Ind.