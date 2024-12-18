Henry J. Schlotmann | Obituary

Henry J. Schlotmann, 78, of Maeystown, died Dec. 16, 2024, in his sleep. He was born to the late Clemens and Helen (nee Kern) Schlotmann on May 2, 1946, in Red Bud.

Henry loved family and friends and the get together. He also loved fishing, hunting and playing cards – going out to eat was a pleasure to him but seeing his grandchildren was his true joy and happiness.

Surviving him are is wife Barbara Esker (nee Davis); daughters Tina Schlotmann and Jenny (Jesse) Bivins; grandchildren Alexis, Aiden, Jakob, Jessica, Henry, Shelby, Charly, Seth and Kaylee; brother Alfred Schlotmann; and sister Helen (Jerry) Heusohn.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter Linda Schlotmann; brothers John, Joe and Clem Schlotmann; father-in-law and mother-in-law Bobby and Gerry Davis; stepson John Faulkner; and brothers-in-law Ronnie and Dwain Davis.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 28 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Jude; or Shriners for Children.