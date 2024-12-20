Jennifer E. Guilliams | Obituary

Our beloved Jennifer Guilliams, 58, of Waterloo, departed this life Dec. 18, 2024, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis. She was born on Aug. 2, 1966, in Decatur, to Terry and Roselyn (Krebel) Mathews, who survive.

Jennifer graduated from Waterloo High School in 1984 and married her high school sweetheart, Doug Guilliams, on June 22, 1984. They moved immediately to south Florida where Doug was stationed at Homestead Air Force Base.

Two and a half years later, after the birth of their first son, Zachary, they returned to Waterloo to raise their family and be close to their family and friends.

After attending college, she worked in the health care field. Eventually, she and Doug developed a national business based out of Waterloo and have operated the business on her own for over 14 years.

Jennifer’s life revolved around her family. She loved her children, their significant others and her “best friend” grandson, Matty. She found joy in every moment spent with them. It was this love and devotion that defined her. She enjoyed spending time in the outdoors gardening and caring for her home. She was passionate about reading and loved completing jigsaw puzzles. She also loved to travel as she and Doug pulled their camper all over the United States and was an expert trip planner.

She is survived by her parents, Terry and Roselyn (nee Krebel) Mathews of Waterloo. Also, surviving are her spouse of over 40 years, Doug Guilliams and sons Zachary (Amanda – nee Miller) of Maeystown, Garrett (Lindsey Standish) of Richmond, Va., and Adam (Laura Stanley) also of Richmond, Va.; sisters Susan (David) Furdek and Sarah (Jarrod) Henshaw; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Visitation is 9:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 23 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Father Linus Umoren, C.M., officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to Morrison-Talbott Library in Waterloo.