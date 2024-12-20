Ardell C. I. Roider | Obituary

Ardell C. I. Roider (nee Gummersheimer), 95, of Columbia, died Dec. 14, 2024, in Waterloo. She was born March 4, 1929, in Columbia.

Ardell possessed many talents which included quilting, sewing, ceramics, cake decorating, and painting. She created many beautiful works of art treasured by family and friends.

Loving mother of Arlene Trahan, Glenn (Karen) Roider, Carolyn (Michael) Hesterberg and Leroy (Karen) Roider; loving grandmother (Bunny) of Michael Turnbow, Nichole (Patrick) Wienstroer, Steven (Beth) Roider, Katie (Tom) Bax, Kristin (Jordan) Krantz, Chelsea (Will) Ryan, Ashley (Shawn) Hewitt and Kyle Roider; loving great-grandmother of Emily and Brandon Roider, Anabelle, William and Charlotte Schultz, Tyler and Ashley Bax, Garrison and Davis Wienstroer, Evelyn and Vivian Hewitt and Paisley, Bentley, and Chesney Krantz; also survived by sister-in-law JoAnn Roider; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, of 65 years, Elmer P. Roider; parents Elmer Fred and Caroline Charlotte (nee Luetzelschwab) Gummersheimer; sister Irma Borcharding; brothers Earl and Christy Gummersheimer.

A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Waterloo Country Club.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Oak Hill Activity Fund; or Breese Hospice.