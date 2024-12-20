Alberta Plefka | Obituary

Republic-Times- December 20, 2024

Alberta “Bert” Plefka (nee McDonald), 83, of St. Louis County, died Dec. 16, 2024, in St. Louis. She was born on July 14, 1941, in Waterloo.

She survived by her husband of 55 years, Walter C. Plefka; children Bradley (Angela) Plefka and Craig Plefka; grandchild Dylan Plefka; sister Vernie (Jim) Rehmer; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Joe and Diane Taormina; nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Annie (nee Marquardt) McDonald; brothers Raymond (Nancy) and Norbert McDonald; sisters Loretta (Marvin Hesterberg aand Arlou (Art) Baltz; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Walter J. and Mary Plefka.

A memorial service will be held Dec. 28 at Sacred Heart Church in Eureka, Mo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, Washington, D.C.

