Carol A. Mueller | Obituary

Carol A. Mueller (nee Schaack), 86, of Baldwin, died December 20, 2024, in Baldwin. She was born Dec. 22, 1937, in Sparta.

Carol was an avid bowler.

She is survived by her children Steven (Christina) Mueller and Brian Mueller; grandchildren Jeremy (Anna) Mueller, Joshua (Sami) Mueller, Christopher Mueller, James “Jimmy” Mueller, Corie (Ryan) Wilkins, Ryan Mueller, and Caitlan Mueller; great grandchildren Leah & Cole Mueller, and Emma Wilkins; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Jack and Judie Mueller, and Jane McCready; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband James A. “Jim” Mueller; sons Terry and Raymond L. Mueller; grandson Jason Mueller; parents Elmer and Frieda (nee Degener) Schaack; brother Darwin E. (Geneva) Schaack; sisters Delores (Earl) Parrott, and Ruth Andres.

Visitation is 8-10 a.m. Dec. 27 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation will follow visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Grebing officiating,

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.