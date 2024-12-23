Shirley J. Wittenauer | Obituary

Shirley J. Wittenauer (nee Monroe), 89, of Hecker, departed this life Dec. 19, 2024, in St. Louis,. She was born May 18, 1935, in East St. Louis.

She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church – Hecker.

Shirley, a faith-filled woman, lived a life filled with joy, laughter and an unwavering love for her family. Not only was she a pillar of strength and wisdom, but she touched the hearts of everyone she met with her gentle spirit and endless generosity.

She attended Waterloo High School for three years, and Red Bud High School for her final year. She recently celebrated her 70th class reunion with lifelong friends, a testament to the deep connections she maintained throughout her life.

At 21 years old, Shirley married the love of her life, and together they built a marriage that would last 63 beautiful years. Along with marriage, they would build a remarkable family, having five kids in 12 years.

Shirley dedicated herself wholeheartedly to raising her children before embarking on a fulfilling career later in life where she found her passion for handmade artistry; whether it was creating jewelry, designing sweatshirts, baking, making candy and spending her days in the garden.

Shirley had a gift for bringing people together and cherished hosting family gatherings at her beautiful home in Hecker. She expressed herself through music and attended many concerts and remained active by attending YMCA classes and later enjoyed traveling through the Y.

While she was once a member of the Red Bud Auxiliary and Saint Augustine Altar Sodality, in recent years she enjoyed associating with the Shirley’s Club.

Shirley’s life was a beautiful exemplification of faith, love, and devotion. Her generous heart will forever be cherished by those who had the privilege of knowing her. While she will be deeply missed, we know her legacy will continue to shine in the hearts of those she touched. May she rest peacefully in the embrace of her Savior.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:23

She is survived by her children Linda (Bill) Wood, Karen (Kris) Iglehart, Mary Lou Wittenauer, Connie (Bruce) Snyder and David (Cathy) Wittenauer; grandchildren Jenny Blackmon and Ashley (Sean) Guenther, Jesse Rehmer and Jenna (Danny Songer, Jr.) Rehmer, Andrew and Erin Wittenauer, Tyler (Erika) Nevois and Erica (Lane) Huebner and Jade Snyder; great-grandchildren Logan, Taylor and Pierce Blackmon, Cael and Garren Guenther, Nora and Nash Nevois and Avery and Quinn Huebner; brother Dale Dehne; and cousin Dean (Charlene) Hudson.

She is preceded in death by her husband Urban R. Wittenauer; parents Roscoe Monroe and Evelyn (nee Church) Dehne; her granddaughter’s husband Frank Blackmon; and sister-in-law Bonnie Dehne.

Visitation is 9-10:45 a.m. Jan. 4 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Hecker.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church with Father Linus Umoren C.M. and Father Von Deeke officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at St. Augustine Cemetery in Hecker.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Diabetes Association; or National Scoliosis Association.